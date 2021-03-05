Oakmont, Pacolet Milliken Break Ground on 484,323 SF Logistics Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

KENNESAW, GA. — Oakmont Industrial Group has broken ground on a 484,323-square-foot cross-dock logistics center in Kennesaw. Oakmont is developing the facility on a speculative basis through a joint venture with Pacolet Milliken. The Conlan Co. is the project’s general contractor, and Regions Bank is providing construction financing.

The project, Oakmont Cobb International, is situated on 35 acres within Cobb International Park, a business park located near Interstate 75 and U.S. Highway 41 (also known as Cobb Parkway). In addition to Oakmont Cobb International, Oakmont is also underway with a 468,000-square-foot building off Hartman Road in Atlanta’s I-20 West industrial submarket.

Oakmont Cobb International will feature at least 40-foot clear heights, cross-dock loading offering 103 dock-high loading doors, an enhanced 7-inch Ductilcrete floor slab system, 70-foot loading bays and full-concrete truck courts providing for up to 147 trailer storage spaces.

Additionally, the project provides a lot at the north end of the building that will provide additional function and flexibility based on the end-user’s specific needs.

Oakmont Industrial Group is an industrial real estate development and management company based in Atlanta. Pacolet Milliken is a private, family-owned investment company based in Greenville, S.C.