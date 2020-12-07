Oakmont Properties Acquires Alira Luxury Apartments in Sacramento from AG Spanos Cos. for $92.3M

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — San Rafael, Calif.-based Oakmont Properties has purchased Alira Luxury Apartments, a multifamily property in the Natomas submarket of Sacramento. Stockton-based AG Spanos Cos. sold the asset for $92.3 million in an off-market transaction.

Marc Ross of CBRE’s Sacramento office brokered the sale. Andrew Behrens of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance group in San Francisco arranged financing on behalf of the buyer.

Located at 4100 Innovator Drive, the 293-unit property features a rooftop deck, heated swimming pool and spa, barbecue areas, fitness center, yoga studio with on-demand fitness, hammock garden, gaming room and movie theater. The community offers a unit mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.