REBusinessOnline

Oakmont Properties Acquires Alira Luxury Apartments in Sacramento from AG Spanos Cos. for $92.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Alira-Apts-Sacramento-CA

Located in Sacramento, Alira Luxury Apartments features 293 units, a rooftop deck, swimming pool, fitness center and hammock garden.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — San Rafael, Calif.-based Oakmont Properties has purchased Alira Luxury Apartments, a multifamily property in the Natomas submarket of Sacramento. Stockton-based AG Spanos Cos. sold the asset for $92.3 million in an off-market transaction.

Marc Ross of CBRE’s Sacramento office brokered the sale. Andrew Behrens of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance group in San Francisco arranged financing on behalf of the buyer.

Located at 4100 Innovator Drive, the 293-unit property features a rooftop deck, heated swimming pool and spa, barbecue areas, fitness center, yoga studio with on-demand fitness, hammock garden, gaming room and movie theater. The community offers a unit mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  