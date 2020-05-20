Oakmont Properties Acquires Fusion 355 Multifamily Complex Near Denver for $90M

Located in Broomfield, Colo., Fusion 355 features 286 apartments, a fitness center, swimming pool with spa and community garden.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Sacramento, Calif.-based Oakmont Properties has purchased Fusion 355, an apartment property located at 355 Eldorado Blvd. in Broomfield’s Interlocken neighborhood. Stockton, Calif.-based AG Spanos sold the asset for $90 million.

Built in 2019, Fusion 355 features 286 apartments in a mix of apartment and townhome floor plans with in-unit washers/dryers, ceiling fans, storage units, vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring. The 256,376-square-foot property is a controlled access, smoke-free community with a 24-hour fitness center; yoga studio; dog park; media and game rooms; elevator access; bike storage; a heated swimming pool with spa and Baja deck; community garden; 400 parking spaces; and private garages. At the time of sale, the property was 85 percent leased.

Dan Woodward, David Potarf and Matt Barnett of CBRE Capital Markets Denver represented the seller, while Marc Ross of CBRE’s Sacramento office represented the buyer in the transaction.