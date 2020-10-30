Oakmont Senior Living Opens 142-Unit Seniors Housing Community in East Sacramento

Oakmont of East Sacramento features 100 independent living/assisted living units and 42 memory care units.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Oakmont Senior Living has opened an independent living, assisted living and memory care community in the East Sacramento neighborhood of the state capital.

Located in the Fabulous Forties area, Oakmont of East Sacramento totals 140,000 square feet, plus a 36,000-square-foot parking garage, on a 3.5-acre plot. The community features 100 independent living/assisted living units and 42 memory care units.

Terry Ervin is the executive director and Deanna Barker is director of memory care.