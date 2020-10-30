REBusinessOnline

Oakmont Senior Living Opens 142-Unit Seniors Housing Community in East Sacramento

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Oakmont-East-Sacramento-CA

Oakmont of East Sacramento features 100 independent living/assisted living units and 42 memory care units.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Oakmont Senior Living has opened an independent living, assisted living and memory care community in the East Sacramento neighborhood of the state capital.

Located in the Fabulous Forties area, Oakmont of East Sacramento totals 140,000 square feet, plus a 36,000-square-foot parking garage, on a 3.5-acre plot. The community features 100 independent living/assisted living units and 42 memory care units.

Terry Ervin is the executive director and Deanna Barker is director of memory care.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  