Oaktree Capital, Intertex Cos. Sell Two-Building Industrial Park in Southern California for $22M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

SYLMAR, CALIF. — Oaktree Capital Management and Intertex Cos., through managed funds, have completed the sale of a two-building industrial park located at 12744 San Fernando Road in Sylmar. Rexford Industrial Realty acquired the asset for $22 million.

Situated on 6.5 acres, the property features 140,837 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the asset was 56 percent occupied by two tenants.

Kevin Shannon, Sean Fulp, Bret Hardy, Jim Linn and Ryan Plummer of Newmark represented the sellers, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.