Oaktree, MG Properties Buy 551-Unit Platform Urban Apartments in San Jose

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Located in San Jose, Calif., The Platform Urban Apartments features 551 units and 35,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, in a joint venture with MG Properties, have acquired The Platform Urban Apartments in San Jose for an undisclosed price.

The transit-oriented property features 551 apartments and 35,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Completed in 2019, the community is situated in the Berryessa submarket of San Jose.

Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed sellers. TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, an affiliate of TPG, provided an acquisition loan for the buyers. Eastdil Secured arranged the loan.

