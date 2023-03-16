Oasis Healthcare Center Opens in Tarzana, California

Oasis Healthcare Center features 45,000 square feet of medical office space at 19500 Ventura Blvd. in Tarzana, California.

TARZANA, CALIF. — Oasis Healthcare Center, a 45,000-square-foot open air complex, has opened in Tarzana at 19500 Ventura Blvd. It is one of the first medical structures to open in the San Fernando Valley post-pandemic.

The building features filtration systems, open hallways, open-air walkways, valet parking and 4,000 square feet of available ground-floor space dedicated for restaurant use. HED designed the center.

Scott Romick and Eugene Kim with Lee & Associates/LA North Ventura are handling leasing.