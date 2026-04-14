Oberer Completes Final Retail Strip Center at Mixed-Use Project Near Dayton, Ohio

CENTERVILLE, OHIO — Oberer Cos. has completed the final retail strip center within The Cornerstone of Centerville North, Shoppes at Cornerstone IV, officially marking the full build-out of the mixed-use development in the Dayton suburb of Centerville. The center, totaling 10,098 square feet, represents the final phase of a multi-year development transforming the Wilmington Pike and Feedwire Road corridor. The strip center is fully leased to tenants such as Chicken Salad Chick, Body Par Pilates and Mi Cozumel. Construction began on The Cornerstone of Centerville North in 2014. Oberer expects to break ground this summer on The Cornerstone of Centerville South, a 72-acre mixed-use development located on the south side of I-675.