Oberer Realty to Build 10,000 SF Retail Project in Centerville, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

CENTERVILLE, OHIO — Oberer Realty Services Ltd. has unveiled plans to build the final retail portion of The Cornerstone of Centerville North in Centerville, a suburb of Dayton. The 10,000-square-foot development will be known as Shoppes at the Village of Cornerstone and will be situated adjacent to a Costco location as well as Cooper’s Hawk Restaurant & Winery. Oberer plans to break ground this fall and wrap up construction in the second quarter of 2023. The desired tenant mix will include restaurant and specialty retailers either not yet in the market or looking for expansion opportunities, according to Oberer.