Oberlin Realty Acquires Flex Building in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa for $5.3M
SAN DIEGO — Oberlin Realty LLC has purchased a freestanding flex, office and R&D property located at 10179 Huennekens St. in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa. Pangea Properties sold the asset for $5.3 million.
The buyer plans to occupy the entire two-story, 21,278-square-foot building and utilize the facility for its biotech business.
Brant Aberg and Ryan Downing of Cushman & Wakefield San Diego represented the seller, while Chris Duncan of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the deal.
