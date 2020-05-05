Oberlin Realty Acquires Flex Building in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa for $5.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

Located at 10179 Huennekens St. in San Diego, the property features 21,278 square feet of flex, office and R&D space.

SAN DIEGO — Oberlin Realty LLC has purchased a freestanding flex, office and R&D property located at 10179 Huennekens St. in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa. Pangea Properties sold the asset for $5.3 million.

The buyer plans to occupy the entire two-story, 21,278-square-foot building and utilize the facility for its biotech business.

Brant Aberg and Ryan Downing of Cushman & Wakefield San Diego represented the seller, while Chris Duncan of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the deal.