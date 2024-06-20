Thursday, June 20, 2024
Residence-Inn-Boise-ID
Residence Inn Boise Downtown University in Boise, Idaho, features 104 guest rooms, a fitness center, business center and an outdoor pool.
Obie Cos. Acquires 104-Room Residence Inn Boise Downtown University

by Amy Works

BOISE, IDAHO — Obie Cos. has purchased Residence Inn Boise Downtown University from an institutional seller for an undisclosed price. Brian Embree of Hunter Hotel Advisors facilitated the transaction.

Built in 1986, Residence Inn Boise Downtown University features 104 guest rooms with in-room kitchenettes and complimentary breakfast, as well as a fitness center, business center and an outdoor pool.

Crystal Investment Property served as the Idaho licensed broker of record for the seller and assisted the buyer during the deal.

