Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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The Gateway at Military Business Park will comprise six single-story buildings on 30 acres in Fayetteville, N.C.
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Obrecht Properties Enters North Carolina With Planned 325,550 SF Industrial Development Near Fort Bragg

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Obrecht Properties LLC has purchased 30 acres adjacent to Fort Bragg, a U.S. military base spanning 160,000 acres in central North Carolina. The Maryland-based developer plans to develop The Gateway at Military Business Park, a six-property industrial park spanning 325,550 square feet, on the site at 2755 Procurement Circle in Fayetteville. The park represents Obrecht’s entry into North Carolina.

The developer plans to break ground immediately on Phase I, which will comprise two single-story buildings totaling 52,500 square feet, with plans to deliver the first phase next summer. Obrecht has tapped Neil Grant and Roger Marx of Grant-Murray Real Estate to oversee leasing at The Gateway at Military Business Park.

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