Occidental Extends 972,415 SF Office Lease at Greenway Plaza in Houston Through 2031

Houston-based energy giant Occidental has been a tenant at Greenway Plaza in Houston since 1987 and is now committed to the property through 2031.

HOUSTON — Occidental Petroleum has extended its 972,145-square-foot office lease at Greenway Plaza in Houston, a deal that will keep the Houston-based energy giant at the 52-acre campus through 2031. Rima Soroka and Eric Siegrist represented the landlord, Parkway, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. The representative of Occidental, which has occupied space at Greenway Plaza since 2017, was not disclosed. The company also added about 92,000 square feet of space to its footprint earlier this year.