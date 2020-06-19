REBusinessOnline

Occidental Extends 972,415 SF Office Lease at Greenway Plaza in Houston Through 2031

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Greenway-Plaza-Houston

Houston-based energy giant Occidental has been a tenant at Greenway Plaza in Houston since 1987 and is now committed to the property through 2031.

HOUSTON — Occidental Petroleum has extended its 972,145-square-foot office lease at Greenway Plaza in Houston, a deal that will keep the Houston-based energy giant at the 52-acre campus through 2031. Rima Soroka and Eric Siegrist represented the landlord, Parkway, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. The representative of Occidental, which has occupied space at Greenway Plaza since 2017, was not disclosed. The company also added about 92,000 square feet of space to its footprint earlier this year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jun
24
Webinar: Best Practices for Re-Activating Student Housing Amenities
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  