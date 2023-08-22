Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Aspiria NOW totals more than 80,000 square feet and offers a variety of flexible lease plans.
Occidental Management Expands Aspiria NOW Coworking Facility in Overland Park, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Occidental Management has expanded Aspiria NOW, its coworking facility on the Aspiria campus in Overland Park. The expansion extended the coworking space to the third floor of its existing building with an additional 30,000 square feet that includes 11 new private offices, 60 dedicated workstations and increased collaboration areas. The firm has also hired Kathy Todtenhausen to serve as community manager, supporting General Manager Robert Curland in a variety of functions. Aspiria NOW first opened in August 2022 and is now home to more than 28 member companies. Aspiria NOW memberships are available in a variety of flexible plans, including daily, month-to-month and long-term packages. The more than 80,000-square-foot space can accommodate corporations that need temporary spaces for special projects or hybrid workspace options.

