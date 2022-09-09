Occidental Management Launches Coworking Concept at Aspiria Campus in Overland Park, Kansas

Posted on by in Development, Kansas, Midwest, Office

Pictured is a private office space within Aspiria NOW.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Occidental Management has launched a 45,000-square-foot coworking space at its Aspiria office campus in Overland Park. Named Aspiria NOW, the coworking concept provides members with multiple membership options and workspace configurations. Amenities included in the membership packages include onsite Wi-Fi, free covered parking, printing allowances, fully equipped conference rooms, 24/7 security, dining options and free membership to the fitness center. Occidental hired coworking expert Robert Curland to help launch and run Aspiria NOW.