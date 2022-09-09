REBusinessOnline

Occidental Management Launches Coworking Concept at Aspiria Campus in Overland Park, Kansas

Posted on by in Development, Kansas, Midwest, Office

Pictured is a private office space within Aspiria NOW.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Occidental Management has launched a 45,000-square-foot coworking space at its Aspiria office campus in Overland Park. Named Aspiria NOW, the coworking concept provides members with multiple membership options and workspace configurations. Amenities included in the membership packages include onsite Wi-Fi, free covered parking, printing allowances, fully equipped conference rooms, 24/7 security, dining options and free membership to the fitness center. Occidental hired coworking expert Robert Curland to help launch and run Aspiria NOW.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  