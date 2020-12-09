Occidental Management Unveils Aspiria as New Name for Former Sprint Headquarters

Posted on by in Development, Kansas, Midwest, Mixed-Use

The name change is effective Jan. 1. Occidental is revitalizing existing buildings and developing new ones.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — The new name of the former Sprint headquarters will be Aspiria, according to owner Occidental Management. The name change will be effective Jan. 1. Occidental submitted a preliminary development plan to the city in mid-September. The mixed-use project will revitalize the existing 17 buildings housing approximately 3.5 million square feet of Class A office space. Occidental will also build an additional 60 acres into retail, restaurant, entertainment, office and multifamily space. There will be space for outdoor gatherings and events as well as expanded walking and biking trails.

Occidental says it will continue to release more details about the project over the coming months. Leasing is underway for the existing buildings as well as the first new office building at the corner of 119th Street and Nall Avenue. Sprint sold the campus to Occidental in summer 2019. Sprint later merged with T-Mobile.

“Aspiria reflects an innovative and transformative destination — one we are eager to watch take shape,” says Gary Oborny, CEO and chairman of Occidental. “The project is of a grand scale on the global stage, and we needed a name and brand that was representative of an environment with limitless options.”