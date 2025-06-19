Ocean Bank Provides $54M Construction Loan for Whole Foods-Anchored Project in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Ocean Bank has provided a $54 million construction loan for a retail development in Miami Beach. The borrower, 1901 Alton Property LLC, an affiliate of veteran developer Russell Galbut and his daughter Marisa Galbut, is developing a commercial building that will house a 40,883-square-foot Whole Foods Market, 4,000-square-foot Wells Fargo bank branch and 271 parking spaces.

Jorge Hernandez of Ocean Bank originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, which has been doing business with Ocean Bank for 35 years. Details of the loan and the development timeline were not released.