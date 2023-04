HOUSTON — Ocean Edge Services, a provider of subsea hydraulic controls for the energy sector, has signed a 19,755-square-foot, full-building industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 8430 N. Sam Houston Parkway W was built in 2003. Travis Land of Partners Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Will Austin of Bridge Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.