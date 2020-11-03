REBusinessOnline

Ocean West Acquires 18-Story Student Housing Building Near UT Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

Moontower-Austin

Moontower in Austin totals 567 beds.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — An investment group led by Ocean West Capital Partners has acquired Moontower, an 18-story student housing building serving the University of Texas at Austin. Lincoln Ventures recently completed the property, which offers 567 beds and opened before the fall 2020 semester at near 100 percent occupancy. Amenities include a rooftop pool and lounge, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, coffee bar, study lounge and private study rooms.

