Michaels and CVS anchor Delray Corner, an 86,000-square-foot retail center located in Delray Beach, Fla.
O’Connor Capital Buys Shopping Center in Delray Beach, Florida for $28.8M

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — O’Connor Capital Partners has purchased Delray Corner, an 86,000-square-foot retail center located in Delray Beach, roughly eight miles north of Boca Raton, for $28.8 million.

Situated on 9 acres, Michaels and CVS anchor the center, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Power Financial Credit Union and Taso’s Greek Taverna & Bar.

Originally constructed in 1981, the property underwent significant repositioning in 2023 for the addition of the Michaels store and a Conviva Care center, as well as the construction of a new Starbucks Coffee outparcel.

Douglas Mandel and Zach Levine of Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale office represented the seller, Berta Management, and procured the buyer in the transaction.

