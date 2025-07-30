Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Polaris Fashion Place opened in October 2001.
O’Connor Capital Partners Acquires Full Ownership of 1.3 MSF Polaris Fashion Place Mall in Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — O’Connor Capital Partners has acquired full ownership of Polaris Fashion Place, a shopping mall in Columbus. The seller was locally based Washington Prime Group, according to The Columbus Dispatch. As part of the acquisition, O’Connor will assume full operational control of the property, overseeing day-to-day management, leasing and operations. O’Connor has been a longstanding investor in the center for more than a decade. Polaris Fashion Place, which totals nearly 1.3 million square feet and opened in October 2001, is home to more than 160 national and local retail, dining and entertainment tenants. The lifestyle center comprises both enclosed and open-air components.

