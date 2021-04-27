O’Connor Capital Partners Sells Tupperware Headquarters Campus in Central Florida for $43M

The eight-building campus is located on Orange Blossom Trail, just west of the Florida Turnpike and 10 miles south of Orlando International Airport.

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — New York-based O’Connor Capital Partners has sold the Tupperware Brands corporate headquarters campus in Kissimmee Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged the $43 million sale of the 43-acre property.

The campus is 100 percent triple-net leased to Tupperware Brands, as it relocated its headquarters to the area in 1951. In 2020, Tupperware Brands executed a new 11-year lease with options enabling them to remain on the campus for up to 25 years. The eight-building campus is located on Orange Blossom Trail, just west of the Florida Turnpike and 10 miles south of Orlando International Airport.

Douglas Mandel and Barry Wolfe of IPA represented O’Connor Capital Partners in the sale. The duo also procured the buyer, an unnamed investor based in Dallas.

O’Connor is currently developing a mixed-use project on the land surrounding the Tupperware campus that will include residential, medical office and retail space.