O’Connor Capital to Redevelop Former Saks Fifth Avenue Store at The Esplanade in Palm Beach, Florida

PALM BEACH, FLA. — New York-based O’Connor Capital Partners plans to redevelop the former Saks Fifth Avenue retail space at The Esplanade, a 146,000-square-foot shopping center located at 150 Worth Ave. in Palm Beach. The two-level, 50,000-square-foot store will be transformed to feature high-end retail, office space and lifestyle offerings.

Fairfax & Sammons Architecture will design the redevelopment project, while Odyssey Retail will lead leasing efforts and tenant curation. Current luxury retailers at The Esplanade include Louis Vuitton, Emilio Pucci, Akris, Christofle, Panerai, Hublot, Carolina Herrera, Lugano Diamonds and Worth Avenue Watches.