Woda Cooper Underway on Construction of 35-Unit Age-Restricted Community in Iowa

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Iowa, Midwest, Multifamily

Chandler Pointe will include 35 units, 31 of which will be designated as affordable housing.

WILTON, IOWA — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. is underway on construction of Chandler Pointe in Wilton, about 30 miles east of Iowa City. The $6.9 million project will provide 35 units for residents age 55 and older. Monthly rents will range from $330 to $640 for one-bedroom units and from $395 to $735 for two-bedroom floor plans. Of the 35 units, 31 will be affordable for households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income. Four apartments will be available at market rates. Completion is slated for late 2022.

Nonprofit Housing Services Alliance Inc. is the co-developer and owner. The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) provided affordable housing tax credits to support financing for the affordable units. IFA will also provide the first and second mortgages, including a HOME loan. Huntington National Bank is providing equity financing and a construction loan. The project team includes architect Excel Engineering, civil engineer Hall and Hall Engineers Inc. and sustainability consultant Sol Consulting + Design. Woda Cooper’s construction division is the general contractor for the project. The company’s management division will oversee leasing and day-to-day operations at Chandler Pointe.

