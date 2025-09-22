Odin Properties Breaks Ground on 51-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based developer Odin Properties has broken ground on Sepviva Lofts, a 51-unit affordable housing project that will be located in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Sepviva Lofts will be located on the site of a former industrial facility and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a community room, computer lab, onsite laundry facilities and a playground. Information on specific income restrictions, as well as a tentative completion date, was not announced. Odin is developing the property in partnership with RB Development and Liberty Housing Development Corp.