Monday, September 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Odin Properties Breaks Ground on 51-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based developer Odin Properties has broken ground on Sepviva Lofts, a 51-unit affordable housing project that will be located in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Sepviva Lofts will be located on the site of a former industrial facility and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a community room, computer lab, onsite laundry facilities and a playground. Information on specific income restrictions, as well as a tentative completion date, was not announced. Odin is developing the property in partnership with RB Development and Liberty Housing Development Corp.

You may also like

Madison Communities Opens 253-Unit Apartment Property in Charlotte

Churchill Stateside Provides $11M Construction Loan for Seniors...

Kennedy Wilson Agrees to Acquire Toll Brothers’ Apartment...

Cottonwood Group Provides $105M Construction Loan for Austin...

Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 168-Unit Complex in...

Carbon Shepherd Completes 78-Unit Seniors Housing Property in...

Scout Motors to Invest $300M for New 2.3...

Berkadia Brokers $73M Sale of Adjacent Apartment Buildings...

Jim Chapman Construction Breaks Ground on 304-Unit Build-to-Rent...