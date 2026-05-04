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The two-story facility will total roughly 63,000 square feet.
CivicDevelopmentIndianaMidwest

O’Donnell & Naccarato Tops Out $35M Westfield Police Headquarters in Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

WESTFIELD, IND. — Structural engineering firm O’Donnell & Naccarato has topped out the new Westfield Police Headquarters, a $35 million public safety facility. The new headquarters, rising two stories and totaling 63,000 square feet, will replace the city’s existing public safety building. The project team includes architect Dewberry, construction manager Skender and the City of Westfield as the project owner. The design incorporates a range of structural systems and materials as well as a 2,700-square-foot storm shelter. The project also includes planning for a future 30,000-square-foot expansion to accommodate the city’s growth. The topping out marks the completion of the building’s structural framework. The project is on track for completion in 2027.

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