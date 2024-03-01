Friday, March 1, 2024
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

O’Donnell Snider Completes $6M Renovation of Law Firm’s Downtown Houston Office Space

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — General contractor O’Donnell Snider has completed a $6 million renovation of the 55,718-square-foot office headquarters space of law firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka at Two Allen Center in downtown Houston. The two-story space features an internal connecting staircase, four conference rooms, a café-inspired breakroom and an open-air lobby. Gensler served as the project architect. Chamberlain Hrdlicka signed an office lease extension at Two Allen Center in 2022. Tim Relyea of Cushman & Wakefield represented the firm in that deal.

