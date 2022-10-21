REBusinessOnline

Odyssey Properties Buys Three Metro Dallas Multifamily Communities Totaling 578 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Huntington-Meadows-Arlington

Pictured is Huntington Meadows, a 250-unit apartment community in Arlington and one of three DFW properties recently assets by Odyssey Properties Group.

ARLINGTON AND GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm Odyssey Properties Group has purchased three metro Dallas multifamily properties totaling 578 units. Huntington Meadows and The Dalton are located adjacent to one another in Arlington, were built in 1984 and respectively total 250 and 68 units in one- and two-bedroom formats. Combined amenities include a fitness center, three pools, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a tennis court, pet park and a business center. The Belmont in Grand Prairie totals 260 units, also with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and was built in 1983. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program across all three properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  