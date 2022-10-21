Odyssey Properties Buys Three Metro Dallas Multifamily Communities Totaling 578 Units

Pictured is Huntington Meadows, a 250-unit apartment community in Arlington and one of three DFW properties recently assets by Odyssey Properties Group.

ARLINGTON AND GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm Odyssey Properties Group has purchased three metro Dallas multifamily properties totaling 578 units. Huntington Meadows and The Dalton are located adjacent to one another in Arlington, were built in 1984 and respectively total 250 and 68 units in one- and two-bedroom formats. Combined amenities include a fitness center, three pools, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a tennis court, pet park and a business center. The Belmont in Grand Prairie totals 260 units, also with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and was built in 1983. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program across all three properties.