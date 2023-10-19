Office America, Avanti Way Break Ground on Deco Green Mixed-Use Project in South Florida

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLA. — Two South Florida-based firms, Office America Group and Avanti Way Group, have broken ground on Deco Green, a mixed-use development in Lake Worth Beach. Located at 1715 N. Dixie Highway in Palm Beach County, the four-building property will comprise 125 residential units, 8,000 square feet of commercial space and 15,000 square feet of open green space.

The property’s residences will be configured in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 655 to 1,320 square feet. Amenities will include a rooftop lounge, modern fitness center, bike storage, playground and a dog park.

The design-build team includes general contractor MGM Construction Group, architect Martin Architectural Group and landscape architect Andres Montero. Office America and Avanti Way expect to deliver Deco Green in first-quarter 2025.