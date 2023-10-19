Thursday, October 19, 2023
Deco Green will comprise 125 residential units, 8,000 square feet of commercial space and 15,000 square feet of open green space.
Office America, Avanti Way Break Ground on Deco Green Mixed-Use Project in South Florida

by John Nelson

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLA. — Two South Florida-based firms, Office America Group and Avanti Way Group, have broken ground on Deco Green, a mixed-use development in Lake Worth Beach. Located at 1715 N. Dixie Highway in Palm Beach County, the four-building property will comprise 125 residential units, 8,000 square feet of commercial space and 15,000 square feet of open green space.

The property’s residences will be configured in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 655 to 1,320 square feet. Amenities will include a rooftop lounge, modern fitness center, bike storage, playground and a dog park.

The design-build team includes general contractor MGM Construction Group, architect Martin Architectural Group and landscape architect Andres Montero. Office America and Avanti Way expect to deliver Deco Green in first-quarter 2025.

