Office Building in Century City, California Achieves Full Occupancy

CENTURY CITY, CALIF. — An office property in Century City, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, has reached full occupancy with the addition of new leases.

A multi-national law firm will relocate from downtown Los Angeles and occupy 57,887 square feet, while CBRE secured 21,000 square feet.

The 865,000-square-foot property is also home to Creative Artists Agency, Ares Management and UBS. The property forms part of the Century Park campus, which also includes Century Plaza Towers.

CBRE’s Pat McRoskey, Patti Gilbert and Amanda Calof comprise the leasing team responsible for the Century Park area.