REBusinessOnline

Office Depot Donates $1.5M to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund

Posted on by in Company News, Florida, Southeast

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corp., is providing $1.5 million to Feeding America, a domestic hunger-relief organization, in support of its COVID-19 Response Fund to help local food banks across the country distribute more than 1.3 billion pounds of food to communities in need.

Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund enables its network of 200-member food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of their communities. According to a recent survey by Feeding America, nearly 40 percent of those served by the network are seeking food assistance for the first time. Households with children are more likely to experience food insecurity, with a report by Feeding America finding that the number of food-insecure children could escalate to 18 million, an all-time high, due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“We are proud to support the Feeding America network of food banks as it works tirelessly to address the increased demand for food assistance resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Gerry Smith, CEO for Boca Raton-based Office Depot and The ODP Corp. “Now more than ever, we are committed to strengthening local communities and hope that this donation will help to provide relief for families that are struggling to put food on the table.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  