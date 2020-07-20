Office Depot Donates $1.5M to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corp., is providing $1.5 million to Feeding America, a domestic hunger-relief organization, in support of its COVID-19 Response Fund to help local food banks across the country distribute more than 1.3 billion pounds of food to communities in need.

Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund enables its network of 200-member food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of their communities. According to a recent survey by Feeding America, nearly 40 percent of those served by the network are seeking food assistance for the first time. Households with children are more likely to experience food insecurity, with a report by Feeding America finding that the number of food-insecure children could escalate to 18 million, an all-time high, due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“We are proud to support the Feeding America network of food banks as it works tirelessly to address the increased demand for food assistance resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Gerry Smith, CEO for Boca Raton-based Office Depot and The ODP Corp. “Now more than ever, we are committed to strengthening local communities and hope that this donation will help to provide relief for families that are struggling to put food on the table.”