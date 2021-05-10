REBusinessOnline

Office Evolution Opens 7,064 SF Coworking Space in San Antonio

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Colorado-based coworking concept Office Evolution has opened a 7,064-square-foot space at Plaza Las Campanas, a shopping center located at 1846 N Loop 1604 W. in San Antonio. The space includes both common workspaces and private offices. The space is Office Evolution’s first in San Antonio, and the company has also committed to additional sites in Austin.

