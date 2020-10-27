Office Furniture Provider Vari Opens 18,000 SF Sales Office, Showroom in Houston

HOUSTON — Vari, a Dallas-based provider of innovative office furniture like sit-stand desks, has opened an 18,000-square-foot sales office and product showroom in Houston’s Memorial City District. Locally based developer Radom Capital LLC has also hired Vari to outfit 18,000 square feet of workspace in a historic 1930s landmark, the Star Engraving Building, located near River Oaks. Vari has also opened showrooms in Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Phoenix and Washington D.C., in the past year.