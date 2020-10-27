Office Furniture Provider Vari Opens Sales Office, Showroom in Houston
HOUSTON — Vari, a Dallas-based provider of innovative office furniture like sit-stand desks, has opened a sales office and product showroom in Houston’s Memorial City District. Locally based developer Radom Capital LLC has also hired Vari to outfit 18,000 square feet of workspace in a historic 1930s landmark, the Star Engraving Building, located near River Oaks. Vari has also opened showrooms in Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Phoenix and Washington D.C., in the past year.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.