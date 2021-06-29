REBusinessOnline

Office Properties Income Trust Acquires Twelve24 Office Property in Metro Atlanta for $195M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Office, Southeast

Twelve24

Twelve24 is a 345,917-square-foot, Class A office property in Dunwoody (Photo credit to Duda|Paine Architects).

DUNWOODY, GA. — Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has acquired Twelve24, a 345,917-square-foot, Class A office property in Dunwoody, for $195 million. Trammell Crow Co. was the developer and seller. Will Yowell, Will Pike and Devon Huseman of CBRE brokered the sale, which sold to OPI at a 6.3 percent cap rate.

Twelve24 is 96 percent leased to Insight Global for its corporate headquarters and 98 percent leased overall, with a weighted average lease term of 14.2 years. Located at 1224 Hammond Drive, the property includes direct access to MARTA.

Built in 2021, the property’s amenities include a fitness center, outdoor patio, café, ground-floor retail and a total of 1,023 parking spaces. The property is within Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket which is a home to Fortune 500 headquarters for Mercedes-Benz USA, State Farm and Nasdaq.

OPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating and leasing properties. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Mass.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews