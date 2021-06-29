Office Properties Income Trust Acquires Twelve24 Office Property in Metro Atlanta for $195M

Twelve24 is a 345,917-square-foot, Class A office property in Dunwoody (Photo credit to Duda|Paine Architects).

DUNWOODY, GA. — Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has acquired Twelve24, a 345,917-square-foot, Class A office property in Dunwoody, for $195 million. Trammell Crow Co. was the developer and seller. Will Yowell, Will Pike and Devon Huseman of CBRE brokered the sale, which sold to OPI at a 6.3 percent cap rate.

Twelve24 is 96 percent leased to Insight Global for its corporate headquarters and 98 percent leased overall, with a weighted average lease term of 14.2 years. Located at 1224 Hammond Drive, the property includes direct access to MARTA.

Built in 2021, the property’s amenities include a fitness center, outdoor patio, café, ground-floor retail and a total of 1,023 parking spaces. The property is within Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket which is a home to Fortune 500 headquarters for Mercedes-Benz USA, State Farm and Nasdaq.

OPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating and leasing properties. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Mass.