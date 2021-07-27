Office Properties Income Trust Breaks Ground on $200M Redevelopment Project in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Office Properties Income Trust has broken ground on a redevelopment of a Class B office building located at 20 Massachusetts Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. The project will expand and reimagine the seven-story, 340,119-square-foot building to a 10-story, 427,000-square-foot property. The project, named 20 Mass, is expected to be completed in early 2023 and is predicted to cost approximately $200 million.

Designed by Leo A. Daily Architects, 20 Mass will include 184,000 square feet of Class A office space on the top four floors with 45,000-square-foot floor plates, 14,000 square feet of retail space, a 271-room Royal Sonesta Hotel and a fitness club. Property amenities will include a vegetated green roof and a conference center. 20 Mass will feature touchless systems and will have WELL and LEED certifications.

Located in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, 20 Mass is adjacent to Union Station, a regional transit hub, and Capital One Arena, home stadium of the Washington Wizards basketball club and Washington Capitals ice hockey team. The property is also close to neighborhoods such as Chinatown, Penn Quarter and the Mount Vernon Triangle.

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is based in Newton, Mass.