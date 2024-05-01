Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Unison-Elliott-Bay-Seattle-WA
Unison Elliott Bay offers 300,000 square feet of office, R&D and life sciences space spread across three buildings at 351, 401 and 501 Elliott Ave. West in Seattle.
DevelopmentIndustrialLife SciencesMixed-UseOfficeWashingtonWestern

Office Properties Income Trust Completes 300,000 SF Unison Elliott Bay Life Sciences Campus in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) has completed Unison Elliott Bay, a three-building life sciences campus located at 351, 401 and 501 Elliott Ave. West in Seattle. OPI owns the 300,000-square-foot property.

Unison Elliott Bay features Class A office space totaling 200,000 square feet. The buildings feature 14-foot floor-to-floor heights in two dedicated lab buildings inclusive of move-in ready lab and R&D space, with suites ranging from 12,500 square feet to 25,000 square feet. The campus includes dedicated mechanical infrastructure supported by standby generator power to accommodate lab and technological power requirements.

The campus features reception areas, collaborative indoor and outdoor meeting areas, conference and training rooms, fitness and changing room facilities, and a landscaped courtyard with built-in pergola and sculptures. Additional amenities include covered and surface parking, secure bike storage and electric vehicle charging stations. The campus will also offer a chef-driven café, as well as a rotating mix of food trucks.

Sonoma Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has signed a 10-year lease for more than 83,000 square feet at the 501 building. The clinic-stage biotechnology company occupies three floors of office and lab space for its R&D and manufacturing center, which is intended for the development of engineered regulatory T cell therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has moved its Seattle operations to Unison and plans to expand headcount and hire an additional 100 employees.

The RMR Group manages Unison Elliott Bay. Joe Gowan and Tim Jones of JLL’s life sciences team are handling leasing for the campus.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $27M Sale of Two...

NYLREI Divests of 186-Unit Multifamily Community in Renton,...

IPA Arranges Sale of, Financing for 240-Unit Crossroads...

Coro Realty to Develop Four Self-Storage Facilities in...

Hillwood Acquires 383,000 SF Office Park Near DFW...

Byline Bank Provides $14M Construction Loan for San...

Realterm Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in El...

Contegra Construction to Build 100,000 SF Manufacturing Plant...

Kraus-Anderson Begins $24M Renovation of Chaska Middle School...