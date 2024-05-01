Office Properties Income Trust Completes 300,000 SF Unison Elliott Bay Life Sciences Campus in Seattle

SEATTLE — Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) has completed Unison Elliott Bay, a three-building life sciences campus located at 351, 401 and 501 Elliott Ave. West in Seattle. OPI owns the 300,000-square-foot property.

Unison Elliott Bay features Class A office space totaling 200,000 square feet. The buildings feature 14-foot floor-to-floor heights in two dedicated lab buildings inclusive of move-in ready lab and R&D space, with suites ranging from 12,500 square feet to 25,000 square feet. The campus includes dedicated mechanical infrastructure supported by standby generator power to accommodate lab and technological power requirements.

The campus features reception areas, collaborative indoor and outdoor meeting areas, conference and training rooms, fitness and changing room facilities, and a landscaped courtyard with built-in pergola and sculptures. Additional amenities include covered and surface parking, secure bike storage and electric vehicle charging stations. The campus will also offer a chef-driven café, as well as a rotating mix of food trucks.

Sonoma Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has signed a 10-year lease for more than 83,000 square feet at the 501 building. The clinic-stage biotechnology company occupies three floors of office and lab space for its R&D and manufacturing center, which is intended for the development of engineered regulatory T cell therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has moved its Seattle operations to Unison and plans to expand headcount and hire an additional 100 employees.

The RMR Group manages Unison Elliott Bay. Joe Gowan and Tim Jones of JLL’s life sciences team are handling leasing for the campus.