Office, Retail Tenants Join Atlantic Village Mixed-Use Development in Metro Fort Lauderdale

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. — New office and retail tenants have signed leases totaling 43,000 square feet at the third phase of Atlantic Village, a 308,253-square-foot mixed-use development located in Hallandale Beach, roughly 13 miles south of Fort Lauderdale. Retailers Mitch’s Bagels (1,985 square feet), Holy Shakes (1,067 square feet), Club Pilates (2,562 square feet), Zen Zone (2,086 square feet), The Spot Barbershop (1,215 square feet), La Maison H (2,260 square feet), Genia’s Keratin Spa (1,370 square feet) and 54D (8,146 square feet) have opened at the development, which is situated at 601 to 801 N. Federal Highway.

Casa Crudos (1,629 square feet), The Wagyu House (2,681 square feet), Murano by Ferraro’s Kitchen (2,600 square feet) and Drunken Dragon (7,746 square feet) have also signed leases at Atlantic Village. Office tenants now open at Phase III of the development, which is currently 83 percent leased, include The Worx (10,911 square feet), Skin and Cancer Dermatology (3,731 square feet), Glowing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry (2,450 square feet) and Ciocca Dermatology of Hallandale (5,608 square feet).

Phase I of Atlantic Village, which is fully leased, features 34,710 square feet of retail space. Phase II comprises 27,486 square feet and 10,380 square feet of retail and office space, respectively, and is 93 percent leased. Phase IV of Atlantic Village will include 9,274 square feet of fully leased retail space, with 98,014 square feet of for-sale office condos.

Daniel Chaberman of Grupo Eco manages retail leasing at Atlantic Village, and Colliers manages office leasing.