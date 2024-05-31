Friday, May 31, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lakeway Center comprises 1.2 million square feet of office space in Metairie, La.
Leasing ActivityLouisianaOfficeSoutheast

Office Tenants Sign Leases Totaling 35,589 SF at Lakeway Center in Metro New Orleans

by John Nelson

METAIRIE, LA. — Seven new tenants have signed leases totaling 35,589 square feet at Lakeway Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot office development located in Metairie, roughly six miles outside downtown New Orleans. Expeditors International, Elliot Bay Design Group and Fleur de Lis Event Designs will join the One Lakeway building occupying 3,473; 2,274; and 1,254 square feet, respectively.

Ardurra Group, Sisun and Guilbault Capital have signed leases for 6,144; 6,874; and 1,703 square feet at Two Lakeway, respectively. At Three Lakeway, Array Petroleum has signed a 12,867-square-foot lease.

The Feil Organization is the landlord of Lakeway Center, which features amenities including a health club, restaurant, café, coffee shop, copy shop, conference center and a sundry shop. A Marriott hotel is also located at the property. Bruce Sossaman of Corporate Realty represented the landlord in all seven lease transactions.

You may also like

Centennial Bank Provides $84.4M Construction Loan for Affordable...

DXD Capital Completes 738-Unit Self-Storage Facility in South...

SRS Brokers $5M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property...

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery to Open Venue at The...

Stockdale Capital Partners Acquires 129,382 SF Medical Office...

Dollar Tree Takes Over Leases at 170 Closed...

PMB, Santa Clara Valley Healthcare Release Plans for...

M&R Sells 4,176 SF Office Building in Las...

Affinius Capital Originates $70M Refinancing for Multifamily Community...