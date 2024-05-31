Office Tenants Sign Leases Totaling 35,589 SF at Lakeway Center in Metro New Orleans

METAIRIE, LA. — Seven new tenants have signed leases totaling 35,589 square feet at Lakeway Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot office development located in Metairie, roughly six miles outside downtown New Orleans. Expeditors International, Elliot Bay Design Group and Fleur de Lis Event Designs will join the One Lakeway building occupying 3,473; 2,274; and 1,254 square feet, respectively.

Ardurra Group, Sisun and Guilbault Capital have signed leases for 6,144; 6,874; and 1,703 square feet at Two Lakeway, respectively. At Three Lakeway, Array Petroleum has signed a 12,867-square-foot lease.

The Feil Organization is the landlord of Lakeway Center, which features amenities including a health club, restaurant, café, coffee shop, copy shop, conference center and a sundry shop. A Marriott hotel is also located at the property. Bruce Sossaman of Corporate Realty represented the landlord in all seven lease transactions.