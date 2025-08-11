Office Tenants Sign Leases Totaling Nearly 60,000 SF at LaSalle Plaza in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Tenants have signed leases totaling nearly 60,000 square feet at LaSalle Plaza, an office tower in downtown Minneapolis. Owner Hempel Real Estate has completed $10 million of improvements and upgrades in the last 18 months. The largest new lease is with Greiner Construction, which will move from Deluxe Plaza into 20,000 square feet on the second floor of LaSalle Plaza. In addition, Interstate Parking is moving into 6,300 square feet from Canadian Pacific. Relx, a data and information consulting company, leased 5,100 square feet; and Gems, a Target vendor, is moving into a 1,700-square-foot spec suite.

Additionally, four existing tenants renewed their leases. These include Centerspace (7,000 square feet), Hershey (10,000 square feet), Henkel (6,000 square feet) and PACE Loan Group. PACE moved into LaSalle Plaza in 2024 and expanded its lease by nearly 3,000 square feet, now occupying 6,500 square feet.

Totaling 650,000 square feet, LaSalle Plaza offers an amenity package called The LaSalle Club, which includes an exclusive tenant lounge on the fourth floor and a fitness center with a sauna, cold plunge, fitness studio and pickleball court. The property also features a Grey Fox coffee shop; two fast-casual restaurants, Green and the Grain and Bep; The Capital Grill, a high-end steakhouse; and casual dining at Crave. In partnership with Malcolm Yards founder Patricia Wall, a first-floor food hall with 10 to 12 restaurant spaces is expected to open in early 2027.