Office Vacancy Rate Rises Above 10 Percent in San Antonio, Says NAI Partners

Posted on by in Office, Texas

Pictured is Frost Tower, the largest office project completed in San Antonio in the last 30 years. The market's vacancy rate has trickled above 10 percent as users have grappled with unusual leasing decisions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio office market closed the first quarter of 2020 with a 10.2 percent vacancy rate, up 50 basis points on a quarter-over-quarter basis and up 60 basis points on a year-over-year basis, according to a new report from NAI Partners. The firm tracks the performances of commercial real estate markets in Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The vacancy rate for Class A properties in San Antonio was 12 percent, compared to 10.2 percent for Class B assets. However, the majority of the market’s 209,000 square feet of negative net absorption in the first quarter came from Class B buildings. Average asking rents grew by about 4 percent between the first quarters of 2019 and 2020, and there is about 1.5 million square feet of office space under construction in the San Antonio metro area.