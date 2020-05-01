Office Vacancy Rate Rises Above 10 Percent in San Antonio, Says NAI Partners
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio office market closed the first quarter of 2020 with a 10.2 percent vacancy rate, up 50 basis points on a quarter-over-quarter basis and up 60 basis points on a year-over-year basis, according to a new report from NAI Partners. The firm tracks the performances of commercial real estate markets in Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The vacancy rate for Class A properties in San Antonio was 12 percent, compared to 10.2 percent for Class B assets. However, the majority of the market’s 209,000 square feet of negative net absorption in the first quarter came from Class B buildings. Average asking rents grew by about 4 percent between the first quarters of 2019 and 2020, and there is about 1.5 million square feet of office space under construction in the San Antonio metro area.