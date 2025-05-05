Offshore Marine Signs 12,000 SF Industrial Lease in Lake Forest, Illinois

LAKE FOREST, ILL. — Offshore Marine, a provider of marine equipment and services, has signed a 12,000-square-foot industrial lease at 28041 N. Bradley Road in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest. The tenant will utilize the building as its main headquarters for distribution and a retail showroom. The building totals 23,482 square feet, which includes full access to the property’s outside storage area, and remains available for lease. The property is also for sale. Elisabeth Lazzara, Denise Chaimovitz and Brian Bocci of Entre Commercial Realty negotiated the lease.