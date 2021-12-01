REBusinessOnline

OG Capital Purchases Apartment Property in Metro Huntsville for $9.2M

Camelot Apartments

Built in 1984, Camelot Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 600 to 1,600 square feet.

ATHENS, ALA. — Birmingham-based OG Capital LLC has acquired Camelot Apartments, a 112-unit multifamily community in Athens, about 26 miles west from Huntsville. Wade Lowry at The Kirkland Co. represented the seller, Tesco Development. The sales price was $9.2 million.

Built in 1984, Camelot Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 600 to 1,600 square feet. Unit features include balconies and private patios, double stainless steel sinks and washer and dryer connections. The property was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 600 Camelot Drive, the property is situated 1.5 miles from Athens State University, 29.3 miles from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville and 24.4 miles from Huntsville International Airport.

OG Capital plans to rebrand the community as Magnolia Row and will perform more than $2 million in extensive renovations of the entire property, including complete interior upgrades and common area upgrades. As part of the interior renovations, OG plans to add new appliances, paint, countertops, hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures. Common area improvements will include renovations to the clubhouse and pool deck, new exterior paint, upgraded picnic, grill and mail station areas, new dog park and additional privacy fences. Arlington Properties Inc. of Birmingham will manage the community.

