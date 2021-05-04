OG Capital Purchases Multifamily Community in Gulf Shores, Alabama for $15M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Marbella Luxury Apartments features 99,600 square feet of rentable space including one- and two-bedroom residences.

GULF SHORES, ALA. — An affiliate of OG Capital has purchased Marbella Luxury Apartments, a 96-unit luxury apartment community situated on 4.8 acres at 1910 E. First St. in Gulf Shores. The buyer, an entity doing business as OG Marbella LLC, purchased the property from Marbella Gulf Shores LLC for $15 million. Troy Wilson and Frank Malone of Bellator Real Estate & Development brokered the transaction. ServisFirst Bank provided acquisition financing.

Marbella Luxury Apartments features 99,600 square feet of rentable space including one- and two-bedroom residences. OG Capital plans to improve the community’s clubhouse and pool areas and install washers and dryers in each unit, as well as add grill stations and outdoor gathering spaces. The Mitchell Co., a Mobile-based multifamily operator led by Chris Sylvester, will manage the community. The property is situated close to Gulf Shores Elementary School, a Rouse’s Market and is located less than two miles to the Gulf Shores Beach.

OG Capital is a Birmingham, Ala.-based multifamily real estate investment firm. In addition to its latest acquisition of Marbella, the firm has holdings in markets from Chattanooga, Tenn., to south Alabama.