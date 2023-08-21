Monday, August 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentHealthcareSoutheastTennessee

OGA Breaks Ground on 6,000 SF Vanderbilt Medical Facility in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Oman-Gibson Associates (OGA) has broken ground on a 6,000-square-foot medical imaging facility in Nashville. The clinic, which is being constructed at 8124 Sawyer Brown Road on behalf of Vanderbilt Imaging Services, will provide specialty imaging including MRI, CT, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, digital X-ray and mammography services. Vanderbilt plans to relocate its Belle Meade Imaging practice to the new facility, with completion expected in late 2024 or early 2025. Thomas Constructors is the general contractor on the project, HMK Architects is the architect and Fulmer Lucas Engineering is serving as the civil engineer.

You may also like

BrightColors, Kingsmen Xperience to Open 30,000 SF Crayola...

Sansone, Victory to Develop 380,000 SF Cold Storage...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 237,498 SF...

Atlanta BeltLine Inc. Completes $13.3M Land Purchase Along...

Arriba Capital Provides $52.5M Construction Loan for Dual-Branded...

Newland Capital Group to Develop 1.2 MSF Industrial...

Sprouts Opens 50,000 SF Grocery Store at Vineyard...

Sterling Bay Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for The Dylan...

Marquette Cos. Reopens The Maxwell Apartments in Romulus,...