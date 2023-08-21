OGA Breaks Ground on 6,000 SF Vanderbilt Medical Facility in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Oman-Gibson Associates (OGA) has broken ground on a 6,000-square-foot medical imaging facility in Nashville. The clinic, which is being constructed at 8124 Sawyer Brown Road on behalf of Vanderbilt Imaging Services, will provide specialty imaging including MRI, CT, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, digital X-ray and mammography services. Vanderbilt plans to relocate its Belle Meade Imaging practice to the new facility, with completion expected in late 2024 or early 2025. Thomas Constructors is the general contractor on the project, HMK Architects is the architect and Fulmer Lucas Engineering is serving as the civil engineer.