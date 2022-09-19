OGA, Heritage Medical Deliver $30.6M Medical Office Building Near Nashville

The 87,000-square-foot medical office building in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., is home to more than 25 Heritage Medical physicians representing multiple specialties.

MT. JULIET, TENN. — Nashville-based Oman-Gibson Associates (OGA) and partner Heritage Medical Associates have completed construction of a $30.6 million medical office building located at 325 Old Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet, a suburb of Nashville. The 87,000-square-foot building is home to more than 25 Heritage Medical physicians representing multiple specialties, including primary care, allergy, dermatology, ear, nose and throat (ENT), endocrinology/diabetes, gastroenterology, laboratory and rheumatology/arthritis. The three-story facility features three procedure rooms, an imaging suite, infusion chairs, allergy shot stations, two-story entrance, all-glass waiting area, window-filled corridors and a dedicated parking area. Heritage Medical combined its existing Mt. Juliet office and Summit Medical Center offices into the new facility. In 2019, OGA and Heritage Medical partnered on a 63,500-square-foot medical office building in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tenn.