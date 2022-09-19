REBusinessOnline

OGA, Heritage Medical Deliver $30.6M Medical Office Building Near Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Southeast, Tennessee

The 87,000-square-foot medical office building in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., is home to more than 25 Heritage Medical physicians representing multiple specialties.

MT. JULIET, TENN. — Nashville-based Oman-Gibson Associates (OGA) and partner Heritage Medical Associates have completed construction of a $30.6 million medical office building located at 325 Old Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet, a suburb of Nashville. The 87,000-square-foot building is home to more than 25 Heritage Medical physicians representing multiple specialties, including primary care, allergy, dermatology, ear, nose and throat (ENT), endocrinology/diabetes, gastroenterology, laboratory and rheumatology/arthritis. The three-story facility features three procedure rooms, an imaging suite, infusion chairs, allergy shot stations, two-story entrance, all-glass waiting area, window-filled corridors and a dedicated parking area. Heritage Medical combined its existing Mt. Juliet office and Summit Medical Center offices into the new facility. In 2019, OGA and Heritage Medical partnered on a 63,500-square-foot medical office building in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tenn.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  