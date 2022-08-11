Ogden Capital Sells Paradise Palms Multifamily Community in Phoenix for $36.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Phoenix, Paradise Palms features 130 apartments, two swimming pools and onsite maintenance and property management. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Ogden)

PHOENIX — Ogden Capital Partners has completed the disposition of Paradise Palms, a value-add apartment property located in Phoenix’s Biltmore/Uptown submarket. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $36.5 million. Chris Canter, Brett Polachek and Brad Goff of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

Constructed in 1959, Paradise Palms features 130 garden-style apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include onsite maintenance and property management, two resort-style pools, a pet play area, storage space, grills and a picnic area. Ralph Haver designed the property, which is located at 1517 E. Colter St.