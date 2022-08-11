Ogden Capital Sells Paradise Palms Multifamily Community in Phoenix for $36.5M
PHOENIX — Ogden Capital Partners has completed the disposition of Paradise Palms, a value-add apartment property located in Phoenix’s Biltmore/Uptown submarket. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $36.5 million. Chris Canter, Brett Polachek and Brad Goff of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.
Constructed in 1959, Paradise Palms features 130 garden-style apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include onsite maintenance and property management, two resort-style pools, a pet play area, storage space, grills and a picnic area. Ralph Haver designed the property, which is located at 1517 E. Colter St.
