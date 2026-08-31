Ogilvie Partners Sells Prospect Innovation Campus in Fort Collins to ZS Capital Partners for $42M

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Ogilvie Partners has sold Prospect Innovation Campus, an industrial flex and research-and-development (R&D) campus in Fort Collins, to Denver-based ZS Capital Partners for $42 million. The 226,000-square-foot property comprises 11 buildings across four developments: Midpoint 3, River Center, Spring Creek and One Prospect.

Constructed between late 1980s and early 2000, Prospect Innovation Campus offers a mix of small-bay industrial, flex and R&D space, as well as flexible suite configurations and a blend of office and warehouse components. The campus provides convenient access to I-25.

Jeremy Ballenger, Tyler Carner, Patrick Devereaux, James Brady and Campbell Davis of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.