NEW YORK CITY — Ogletree Deakins has signed an 18,000-square-foot office lease at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. The law firm is relocating and expanding its headquarters from 599 Lexington Ave. to the 24th floor of the 31-story building at 1270 Avenue of the Americas. Michael Berg, Sofia Bruno, Elizabeth Cooper and Brendan Dwyer of JLL represented Ogletree Deakins in the lease negotiations. Blythe Kinsler and Kate Walker internally represented the landlord, Tishman Speyer.