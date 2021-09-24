REBusinessOnline

OGS Recycling Signs 34,801 SF Industrial Lease in Eatontown, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

EATONTOWN, N.J. — OGS Recycling has signed a 34,801-square-foot industrial lease in Eatontown, located near the Jersey Shore. The building at 246 Industrial Way offers proximity to the Garden State Parkway, as well as a clear height of 30 feet and eight loading docks. Matt Leonelli of Sheldon Gross Realty represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. David Zimmel of Zimmel Associates represented the tenant.

